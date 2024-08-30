Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Slight increase in the number of homeless adults in the North West

The government has issued its homeless ness report for July, with a slight increase in the numbers registered in the region.

In the North West, 146 adults accessed services, 55 of them in Donegal, up nine and two respectively on the June figures.

 

There were 24 families registered as homeless in the region in July, the same as June, with 48 children, down eight.

Nationally, the number of people accessing emergency accommodation has increased to another record high of 14 thousand 429.

Department of Housing figures for July, show 4 thousand 401 children are homeless.

The report also shows there’s been a 12% increase in homelessness in the 12 months since July 2023.

2,096 families are experiencing homelessness, an increase of 257 on last year.

