Burt are Senior Hurling Champions for the first time in six years

Burt have claimed their first Donegal Senior Hurling Championship since 2018 with a hard-fought win over old foes Setanta at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this evening.

Burt led 2-08 to 1-09 at half time thanks to goals from Kevin Curran and Liam McKinney, who ended the match with 1-11 to his name in a phenomenal performance.

A third goal from Darragh Grant settled Burt after going down to 14 men as Caolan McDermott saw red .

It finished 3-16 to 1-18.

Oisin Kelly and Eugene Organ reported live from O’Donnell Park at full time…