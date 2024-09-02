Cancer Care West fundraiser edges to 5,000 euro!



Highland Radio listeners have so far raised an amazing 4,600 for Cancer Care West, Donegal!.

It’s part of a fundraiser, launched by our own Greg Hughes, which saw he ,and some of the Highland Radio team, take part in day two of the Donegal Camino.

The Donegal Camino is likely to break through the 100,000 euro target for the charity which provides professional community-based practical and emotional support services,

free of charge, to anyone affected by cancer.

CCW has a premises on the Pearse Road in Letterkenny.

You can still support Greg by logging onto www.idonate.ie/greghughes