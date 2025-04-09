‘People are genuinely scared’ – Congressman Brendan Boyle on US tariffs

The European Union’s joined China in agreeing to hit back at Donald Trump’s decision, to slap high taxes on their products.

Member states have backed countermeasures in response to US tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Europe’s responding by targeting things like grains, motorbikes and dental floss.

While China has announced 84 percent tariffs on US goods, which will take effect from tomorrow.

US Congressman Brendan Boyle, whose family hail from Donegal, told a Committee hearing in Washington a forecasted recession would be the first in 25 years caused by a President’s policies: