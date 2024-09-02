Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Change in liquid rules at Donegal Airport

Liquids over 100ml will no longer be permitted within cabin baggage at Donegal Airport

It’s a temporary change by the EU – following the introduction of new scanning machines.

At Carrickfinn, liquids under 100ml can remain in cabin luggage while passing through C3 Scanners and do not have to stored in a clear plastic bag.

Liquids, Aerosols and gels in containers over 100mls will only be accepted if they are within the category of baby food or milk, medicines or special dietary requirements.

Security Manager at Donegal Airport, Trisha Gillespie says these will need to be presented outside of cabin bags at security:

