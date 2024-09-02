Doherty calls for action to bring Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing back to Inishowen

An Inishowen councillor is calling for the development of a facility on the peninsula to test commercial vehicles.

On foot of representations from Cllr Albert Doherty, Donegal County Council is liaising with the Road Safety Authority to identify how more operators and centres can be identified to carry out Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Tests.

Cllr Doherty says one of the two operators in Letterkenny is interested in expanding into Inishowen, and he wants everything possible to be done to support that……..