"A harrowing document containing some of the most appalling accounts of sexual abuse" – Foley

 

Almost 2,400 allegations of historical sexual abuse at day and boarding schools run by religious orders have been recorded in a report to Government.

A scoping inquiry found they involve 884 alleged abusers in 308 schools across the country.

They are alleged to have happened between 1927 and 2013.

Minister for Education Norma Foley described the report as a harrowing document containing some of the most appalling accounts of sexual abuse.

The Government has decided to set up a Commission of Investigation into the allegations.

