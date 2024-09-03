Woman arrested following Derry drug seizure

Police in Derry seized suspected Class B drugs and made an arrest in the Waterside area today.

The suspected drugs, along with a number of other items, were seized during a search of a property by local police, supported by Tactical Support Group members.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing and being involved in supplying drugs.

Police are urging anyone with concerns about suspected drug activity, or who has information about suspected drug dealing in their area to report it.