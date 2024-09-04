School bus provider threatens to pull service on West Donegal route due to overgrown hedges

One school bus provider has threatened to pull their service on a route in West Donegal due to overgrown hedges.

Damage was caused to a bus during a school run this morning as a result of overgrown vegetation.

Safety concerns have repeatedly been raised particularly in rural parts of the county, due to hedges impeding visibility with children on occasions being forced to walk on the road due to overgrown hedges.

With hedge cutting season now underway again, Councillor Michael McClafferty is urging landowners to take responsibility: