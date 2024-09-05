Councillors set to meet Failte Ireland to discuss the promotion of Inishowen

Councillors from the Inishowen Municipal are to meet with Failte Ireland in the coming weeks to discuss the need for more investment in the promotion of the peninsula.

Following a lengthy discussion at a meeting this week, Cllr Martin Farren says there are issues that need to be addressed, not least the fact that during August one of the local promotion agencies ran out of brochures and approached the council asking for money, because they didn’t have the resources to print new ones.

Cllr Farren says this is a discussion that’s been going on for some time………….