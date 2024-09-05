Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Planning permission granted for new cemetery in Derry

Planning permission has been granted for a new cemetery in Derry.

The site for the development of a Municipal cemetery at 64, Mullenan Road, Derry is the culmination of an almost 10 year long site selection process.

Full planning permission has been granted for the creation of burial space for approximately 4,000 plots and includes repositories for ashes and a Memorial Garden.

The application includes plans to convert an existing dwelling to a reception and office administration building; the removal of existing outbuildings, the creation of a Memorial Service building with public toilets, a vehicle shed, storage shed and service yard as well as car parking provision.

It’s anticipated works will commence early 2025 with the first interments expected towards the end of the year.

Planning Committee chairperson Cllr Fergal Leonard says it is a major step forward for Council and will allow for a minimum of 20 years burial capacity.

