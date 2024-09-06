Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Youth Demand Investment in Budget 2025

171 people in Donegal have signed a digital postcard sent to the five Donegal TDs calling for investment in young people and youth work in Budget 2025.

Deputy Pearse Doherty, Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, Minister Charlie McConalogue, Deputy Joe McHugh, and Deputy Thomas Pringle have been asked to take a stand for the young people of the county.

It’s part of a national campaign by the National Youth Council of Ireland which seen 156 postcards sent with a total of 4,891 signatories calling for an additional €15 million investment in youth work.

Image 2
News, Top Stories

Korean market opens doors to Irish beef

6 September 2024
Ambulance1
News, Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in Dublin dog attack

6 September 2024
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

Live register figures in Donegal see a decrease for August 2024

6 September 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Buncrana residents experiencing second power cut today

6 September 2024
Advertisement

