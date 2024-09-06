Woman seriously injured in Dublin dog attack

A woman remains in serious condition in hospital following a dog attack in Dublin.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday afternoon, a woman was alerted to the attack after hearing screams from a neighbouring apartment.

She then discovered a woman in her 50s who’d been badly injured by a number of dogs.

Gardaí including members of the Armed Support Unit rushed to the scene along with paramedics.

The woman was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Her condition is described as stable.

Its not yet known if the dogs were on the dangerous breeds list but they have been taken into the care of the dog warden.

Gardaí are investigating.