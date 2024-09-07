Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Army member found dead at Curragh Camp


A member of the Irish Army has been found dead at the Curragh Camp in County Kildare.

32-year-old Corporal Terry Smyth was found unresponsive by his colleagues last night.

A native of Kildare, the father of two, had served with the Defence Forces for 13 years, including a number of peacekeeping missions overseas in Lebanon and Syria.

The Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, says they’ve lost a great colleague and friend, and he’s extending deepest sympathies to his family and friends.

