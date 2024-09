Conor Harvey won this weekend’s Danny Gormley Memorial Knockalla Hillclimb.

The Donegal driver pipped Kevin Gallagher by just 0.05 seconds to claim the win after a back and forth battle between these two in their Darrians this afternoon.

Third place was taken by Kilmacrennan’s Ivan Stewart, making it a Donegal 1,2,3.

John Baird joined Highland Radio Sunday Sport to talk about the event this evening…