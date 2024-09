The line-up for the preliminary quarter-finals of this season’s Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship has been confirmed.

It will be:

Dungloe v Downings

St. Eunan’s v Ardara

Four Masters v Killybegs

Gweedore v Sean MacCumhaills

Glenswilly, St. Michaels, Naomh Conaill and Kilcar have already booked their spots in the quarter finals.