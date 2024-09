Scores were hard to come by as Four Masters defeated Ardara in Round 4 of the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship at Pearse Memorial Park this afternoon.

It finished 6 points to 5 in favour of the Donegal Town side and they will now go on to face Killybegs in a preliminary quarter final next weekend.

Daire Bonnar was on hand with the full time report…

Daire caught up with Four Masters’ manager Kevin Sinclair after the full time whistle..