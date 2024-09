Glenswilly kept up their 100% record with a 2-11 to 0-12 win over Sean MacCumhaills in Round 4 of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship this afternoon.

Michael Murphy, as he so often is, was the key man for Glenswilly as he scored 6 points and was influential throughout.

With the full time report, here’s Maureen O’Donnell…

Glenswilly manager Gary McDaid gave his thoughts to Maureen after full time in Glenswilly…