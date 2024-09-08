Inishowen Football League Results – Sunday 8th of September
Clubman Shirts League Cup
Redcastle United 0 Cockhill Celtic 5
Greencastle FC 2 Buncrana Hearts 8
Aileach FC 0 Culdaff FC 7
Charlie O Donnell Cup
QPS 6 Gleneely Colts 1
Aileach Res 1 Cockhill Youth 2
Rashenny FC P Carn Youth P
Moville Celtic 1 Buncrana Res 1
Inishowen Engineering Division Two
Rashenny Youth 4 QPS Youth 1
Illies Res P Cockhill Colts P
Dunree Res 6 Rashenny RES 0
Cockhill RES 7 Carn Res 1
Moville Res 3 Redcastle Res 5
Aileach Youth P Sea Rovers P
Clonmany Res 2 Culdaff Res 3
Glengad Res 2 Carrowmena FC 3