Inishowen Football League Results – Sunday 8th of September

Inishowen Football League Results – Sunday 8th of September

Clubman Shirts League Cup
Redcastle United 0 Cockhill Celtic 5
Greencastle FC 2 Buncrana Hearts 8
Aileach FC 0 Culdaff FC 7

Charlie O Donnell Cup
QPS 6 Gleneely Colts 1
Aileach Res 1 Cockhill Youth 2
Rashenny FC P Carn Youth P
Moville Celtic 1 Buncrana Res 1

Inishowen Engineering Division Two
Rashenny Youth 4 QPS Youth 1
Illies Res P Cockhill Colts P
Dunree Res 6 Rashenny RES 0
Cockhill RES 7 Carn Res 1
Moville Res 3 Redcastle Res 5
Aileach Youth P Sea Rovers P
Clonmany Res 2 Culdaff Res 3
Glengad Res 2 Carrowmena FC 3

Top Stories

083418d7-6512-4de9-93e2-85cb907ec88a
News, Top Stories

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry announces resignation

8 September 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man remains in critical condition following Derry assault

8 September 2024
Police_water_cannon_in_protests_against_Netanyahu
News, Top Stories

Gardaí to purchase water cannons from Dutch police

8 September 2024
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Donegal house prices sees dramatic growth

8 September 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

