St. Michaels edged Gweedore 0-6 to 0-5 in a scrappy affair in Round 4 of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship this afternoon.

It’s now four wins from four for St. Michaels which means they are straight through to the quarter finals in two weeks time.

Their manager Cathal Sweeney spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly

Ronan McNiallis, the Gweedore manager, also spoke to Oisin after full time today…