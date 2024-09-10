20 climate action projects in Donegal to receive nearly €700,000 in funding

20 Donegal climate action projects are set to receive €699,000 in funding.

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, has welcomed announcements of projects across the country that are receiving funding under the Community Climate Action Programme.

These funds will support a wide variety of organisations, from sports clubs to tidy towns and from local enterprise to arts groups – to pay for climate actions that they feel will improve their communities, save energy and money or support their members.

Donegal is included in Strand 1 of the project, which focuses on building low carbon communities.