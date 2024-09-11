Donegal County Council to liaise with properties cordoned off on Letterkenny’s Upper Main Street

Donegal County Council says it will continue to liaise with property owners on Upper Main Street in Letterkenny whose premises have been cordoned off because of structural issues.

Answering questions from a number of members, officials said they’ve received reports from structural engineers, and have engaged an independent engineer and legal team to monitor the situation.

They stressed the Council will continue to liaise with all parties to ensure that the essential works necessary are carried out by the property owners, to make the properties and site safe and minimise closures to the existing public footpath, carriageway, and parking areas.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says the buildings must be demolished.