Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Minister McConalogue ‘confident’ DCB scheme cap increase will apply to all defective block homeowners

There’s much anger and anxiety among defective concrete block homeowners in Donegal awaiting clarity on whether the 10% defective concrete block grant scheme cap increase will be applied retrospectively.

Defective block campaigners yesterday wrote to all elected representatives in the county urging them to support calls for forthcoming revisions to the DCB Scheme to be implemented for homeowners who have already commenced remediation works.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says while the detail of the cap increase has yet to be set out, he is confident that it will apply to all homeowners:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 210: A Syrian beekeeper in Carndonagh, export opportunties and a digital readiness monitor

11 September 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Road reopens following earlier crash in Letterkenny

11 September 2024
Donal Mandy Kelly
News, Top Stories

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly withdraws ahead Fianna Fail selection convention

11 September 2024
Charlie Dail Jan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue ‘confident’ DCB scheme cap increase will apply to all defective block homeowners

11 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 210: A Syrian beekeeper in Carndonagh, export opportunties and a digital readiness monitor

11 September 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Road reopens following earlier crash in Letterkenny

11 September 2024
Donal Mandy Kelly
News, Top Stories

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly withdraws ahead Fianna Fail selection convention

11 September 2024
Charlie Dail Jan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue ‘confident’ DCB scheme cap increase will apply to all defective block homeowners

11 September 2024
Mica House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Efforts underway to organise defective concrete block protest tomorrow

11 September 2024
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of crash in Letterkenny

11 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube