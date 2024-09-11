Minister McConalogue ‘confident’ DCB scheme cap increase will apply to all defective block homeowners

There’s much anger and anxiety among defective concrete block homeowners in Donegal awaiting clarity on whether the 10% defective concrete block grant scheme cap increase will be applied retrospectively.

Defective block campaigners yesterday wrote to all elected representatives in the county urging them to support calls for forthcoming revisions to the DCB Scheme to be implemented for homeowners who have already commenced remediation works.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says while the detail of the cap increase has yet to be set out, he is confident that it will apply to all homeowners: