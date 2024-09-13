Minister Charlie McConalogue and former TD Pat the Cope Gallagher to represent FF in general election

Minister Charlie McConalogue and former Leas Ceann Comhairle and TD Pat the Cope Gallagher have been selected to contest the next general election for Fianna Fail in Donegal.

Councillor Micheal Naughton who had also been nominated for selection missed out at the party’s selection convention last night after one count of votes.

Minister Charlie McConalogue is confident the two Fianna Fáil candidates can get over the line in the next election.

He says the way to deliver change is to be in power in Government:

Pat the Cope Gallagher meanwhile, who is contesting his 16th election says if elected this time round he will continue to focus on helping the people of Donegal:

Senator Robbie Gallagher says the turnout last night shows the support for Fianna Fail in Donegal: