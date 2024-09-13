Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Prof Pat O’Connor, Cllr Declan Meehan and Eimer McGuinness. Topics include the Apple 14 billion, DCB protest, US elections and the flight cap at Dublin airport:

Cllr Ali Farren explains why he didn’t attend the DCB protest, we preview a conference on the life expectancy of people with an intellectual disability and there is info on why businesses should have a whatsapp messaging policy:

That’s Entertainment with Katie and Michael includes the announcement of the Irish Music Month Local Hero competition winner: