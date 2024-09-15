Declan Boyle and Patrick Walsh win Wexford Stages Rally

Leitirmacaward’s Declan Boyle took his first rally win in six years by taking victory at the Wexford Stages Rally on Sunday.

After two days and 18 stages, Boyle and Patrick Walsh took their first win in their newly acquired Skodia Fabia and it was Declan’s first win since the Achill Island Mayo Stages in 2018.

Boyle would also lead an all Donegal podium with David Kelly and Dean O’Sullivan second in the VW Polo 12.8 seconds adrift while Declan’s son Michael was third in another Polo, 21 seconds off the pace, with Paddy McCrudden on board calling the notes.

The top 10 in the rally can be seen below.