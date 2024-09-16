Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC seeking funding to erect traffic lights at “Old Dunnes Roundabout”

There could soon be traffic lights governing the junction of Pearse Road and Oldtown Road at the ‘Old Dunnes’ roundabout in Letterkenny.

As works got underway to put lights on two roundabouts on the Ramelton Road, members of Letterkenny Milord Municipal District have been told the junction is being included in the priority list of schemes for low cost safety works.

The Letterkenny Integrated Land Use and Transportation Study carried out in 2009 recommended the erection of traffic signals at this junction, and officials say if funding is received, works can be carried out to implement the appropriate measures.

Cllr Donal Coyle says the junction is much busier now than it was 15 years ago……………

 

 

