100% Redress Councillor hits out at lack of response to email from DCB groups

A member of the 100% Redress Party says he’s disgusted at the behaviour of government politicians, both locally and nationally.

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine has spent a number of weeks in hospital, and speaking during a meeting of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee, he said he’s shocked at the number of doctors and nurses in the hospital affected by defective blocks, one of whom has handed keys back to the bank because they cannot afford both mortgage and rent.

Cllr Devine added that when an e-mail was sent to all local representatives, some didn’t even respond………