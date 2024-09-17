Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

100% Redress Councillor hits out at lack of response to email from DCB groups

A member of the 100% Redress Party says he’s disgusted at the behaviour of government politicians, both locally and nationally.

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine has spent a number of weeks in hospital, and speaking during a meeting of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee, he said he’s shocked at the number of doctors and nurses in the hospital affected by defective blocks, one of whom has handed keys back to the bank because they cannot afford both mortgage and rent.

Cllr Devine added that when an e-mail was sent to all local representatives, some didn’t even respond………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

light energy BER electricity
Top Stories, News

171 without power in Ballyshannon

17 September 2024
Arlene Arkinson
News, Top Stories

Search for missing teenager stood down

17 September 2024
Election Profiles-Thomas Sean
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Councillor hits out at lack of response to email from DCB groups

17 September 2024
darragh o'brien dail bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Housing Minister to meet with the Housing Agency

17 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

light energy BER electricity
Top Stories, News

171 without power in Ballyshannon

17 September 2024
Arlene Arkinson
News, Top Stories

Search for missing teenager stood down

17 September 2024
Election Profiles-Thomas Sean
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Councillor hits out at lack of response to email from DCB groups

17 September 2024
darragh o'brien dail bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Housing Minister to meet with the Housing Agency

17 September 2024
Uisce Éireann tackling leakage (2)
News, Top Stories

Water mains upgrade completed in Mulroy Bay

17 September 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube