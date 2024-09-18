ATU welcomes government’s vet school confirmation

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that Atlantic Technological University is one of two locations for a €50 million veterinary school.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships this afternoon, MInister McConalogue confirmed that the clinical part of the veterinary course will be provided in Letterkenny, while the practical side will be delivered in collaboration with Mountbellew Agricultural College in Galway.

ATU President Dr Orla Flynn welcomed the announcement, saying it’s not only a testament to the confidence placed in ATU but also a significant boost for the West and Northwest, creating new educational and economic opportunities which will have a far reaching impact.

Photo caption: Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU, Dr Edna Curley, Principal of Mountbellew Agricultural College and Dr Joanne Gallagher, Head of the Faculty of Science and Health at ATU Donegal.

ATU Statement in full –

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Patrick O’Donovan TD, and Minister for Agriculture, Food & Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, have today announced that Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has been selected as the second provider of Veterinary Medicine education in Ireland.

The new veterinary school aims to address the increasing demand for veterinary professionals, particularly in rural areas, while significantly boosting educational opportunities in the West and Northwest regions of Ireland. ATU’s new Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery (BVMS) programme will open its doors to a new generation of Irish veterinary students, providing them with world-class education closer to home.

President of ATU, Dr Orla Flynn, welcomed the announcement: “We are immensely proud that Atlantic Technological University has been chosen as a second institution in Ireland to offer Veterinary Medicine. The new veterinary school will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Ireland has the veterinary workforce it needs to support its vibrant farming, food and animal health sectors. On behalf of ATU, I would like to thank Minister O’Donovan, Minister McConalogue, and the Higher Education Authority for their unwavering support in making this vision a reality. This announcement is not only a testament to the confidence placed in ATU but also a significant boost for the West and Northwest, creating new educational and economic opportunities. The impact of this new veterinary school will be far-reaching, benefiting both the veterinary profession and the agricultural and food industries for generations to come.”

The new BVMS programme will be delivered through a dual-campus model, primarily based at ATU Donegal in conjunction with Mountbellew Agricultural College. This innovative approach will allow students to benefit from ATU’s cutting-edge facilities, practical experience in rural environments, and a strong focus on large-animal care, an area in which Ireland faces particular shortages. Subject to programme validation and other required approvals, ATU aims to commence this programme in September 2025 with an initial intake of 30 students.

Dr Joanne Gallagher, Head of the Faculty of Science and Health at ATU Donegal, who led the bid, highlighted the programme’s potential to transform education provision in the region and support the veterinary profession nationally: “The provision, by ATU, of new opportunities to study Veterinary Medicine in Ireland will enhance the accessibility of veterinary education, allowing students from all over Ireland to study here and make an immediate impact across all areas of veterinary medicine. We are confident that the graduates of this programme will help alleviate the challenges currently facing the profession.”

The veterinary profession in Ireland is currently facing several challenges, including an aging workforce in rural areas and difficulties in retaining veterinarians in clinical practice. The introduction of ATU’s Veterinary Medicine programme will directly address these issues by offering more local training opportunities and increasing the supply of skilled veterinarians. Graduates will be work-ready, with a strong understanding of rural veterinary practice, ensuring that the veterinary industry can continue to meet the growing demands of Ireland’s agricultural and farming sectors.

Dr Edna Curley, Principal of Mountbellew Agricultural College, added: “This is a momentous development for both our institution and the wider region and will provide students with access to state-of-the-art facilities, including upgraded animal handling facilities, dairy development and large animal simulators ensuring they receive the highest level of practical training. This will not only benefit the veterinary profession but also the broader agricultural industry by ensuring there are more qualified professionals in Ireland.”

Dr Orla Flynn extended her congratulations to South East Technological University’s (SETU) on also being selected as a provider of veterinary education in Ireland. She said: “We would also like to extend our congratulations to our colleagues at South East Technological University on their successful bid to establish a veterinary programme for the South East region. We look forward to future opportunities for collaboration between our universities, working together to enhance veterinary education, research, and practice across Ireland. Together, we can make a lasting positive impact on the veterinary profession and support the needs of our agricultural and rural communities across the country.”

The new Veterinary Medicine programme will provide external practical training in a variety of settings, equipping students with all necessary clinical competencies from their first day in practice. The university also aims to engage with members of the veterinary profession across Ireland in its development, ensuring that it remains aligned with global standards and the needs of the profession in Ireland.

This initiative represents a major step forward for veterinary education and will contribute significantly to the sustainability of both the veterinary profession and the regional economy.

Government statement in full –

Taoiseach Simon Harris, Minister O’Donovan and Minister McConalogue announce locations for two new veterinary schools

Taoiseach Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Patrick O’Donovan and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue today announced plans to deliver two new veterinary schools.

The new schools will be located at Atlantic Technological University (ATU), and South East Technological University (SETU).

Speaking today, Taoiseach Simon Harris said:

“The delivery of two new veterinary schools will help address the need for an increased supply of veterinary professionals in Ireland and will support the agricultural and agri-food sectors, while providing Irish students with more opportunities to pursue veterinary studies without having to seek their education abroad.

“I also know how important this announcement is for farmers. There are often shortages of vets in rural and regional Ireland, particularly for large animals and the location of new vet colleges outside Dublin may help assist with that and support our rural communities.

“This is something I really championed when I was Minister for Further and Higher Education and I’m delighted that Minister O’Donovan and Minister McConalogue have today brought forward proposals to establish new veterinary colleges.

“It marks a significant milestone and comes after a period of extensive engagement between the Higher Education Authority, the Higher Education Institutes, and Government Departments, working in close collaboration to progress options identified in the HEA’s Expression of interest report, which was brought to Cabinet last year.”

Ministers O’Donovan and McConalogue made the announcement at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois, today where key stakeholders from the farming community and agriculture sectors were also present.

Minister O’Donovan said:

“This major investment from Government into two new veterinary schools represents a monumental step forward for Irish education and Irish agriculture.

“Too often many of our brightest students with aspirations of becoming veterinarians have had to look overseas to pursue their studies.

“With the formation of these new schools we are offering more students who wish to study veterinary medicine the opportunity to learn and thrive in their academic careers here at home, to pursue their studies within an Irish context, and contribute directly to our agricultural, agri-food, and public health sectors.”

Minister McConalogue said:

“Ireland’s farmers and food producers rely on world-class expertise to ensure the health and welfare of our livestock, which underpins the quality and sustainability of our agri-food sector.

“These new veterinary schools will provide the skilled professionals we need to support our rural communities and address the evolving challenges facing agriculture, from animal health to food safety and climate change.

“The establishment of these schools will also help promote a better regional spread of educational and professional opportunities. Both new schools will be located in strategic areas in the country which will foster collaboration with regional agricultural industries, ensuring that the benefits of this initiative extend across the country.”

Higher Education Authority CEO Dr Alan Wall said:

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to ensuring students can access a range of higher education opportunities across Ireland. The creation of new Veterinary Medicine programmes in the North West and South East of the country offers balanced regional provision and creates additional opportunities for students to pursue a career in Veterinary Medicine in Ireland.

“Ireland currently has one of the leading veterinary schools in the world, and the excellent education and research on offer at UCD’s School of Veterinary Medicine will be complimented by new programmes at ATU and SETU offering a diversity of approach to the delivery of Veterinary Medicine education.”

Funding from the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science will be allocated to support the development of state-of-the-art facilities, faculty recruitment, and the creation of innovative educational programs tailored to meet the unique needs of Ireland’s veterinary landscape.

The next phase of planning will now commence between the HEA and the HEIs, and the Ministers and their Departments will continue to work closely to help progress and support the delivery of the new schools.