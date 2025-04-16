Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the papers we discuss a warning to students heading to the USA on a J1, they are being advised to avoid taking part in certain protests. Later we discuss mental health, the importance of reaching out and a fundraising and awareness event being organised locally:

Chief Ambulance Officer John Joe McGowan joins Greg to discuss a number of issues including Ambulances, responding to emergencies, getting caught up in traffic on the 4 lanes. We chat to a representative of a number of families impacted by the Omagh bomb following confirmation from the Irish Government that it will engage with the enquiry and we hear of a social event for young people being organised by Glenswilly GAA:

On Wellness Wednesday we discuss exam stress and how to cope, the news on the scrapping of tax discs and Chris has business news:

Top Stories

roadworks
Audio, News

Government promises complete overhaul of public infrastructure projects

16 April 2025
Michael McClafferty Litter
Audio, News

Council urged to support Tidy Towns groups in Donegal

16 April 2025
Community Groups
News

Donegal community groups urged to apply for CLÁR funding

16 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 April 2025
