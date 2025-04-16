Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the papers we discuss a warning to students heading to the USA on a J1, they are being advised to avoid taking part in certain protests. Later we discuss mental health, the importance of reaching out and a fundraising and awareness event being organised locally:

Chief Ambulance Officer John Joe McGowan joins Greg to discuss a number of issues including Ambulances, responding to emergencies, getting caught up in traffic on the 4 lanes. We chat to a representative of a number of families impacted by the Omagh bomb following confirmation from the Irish Government that it will engage with the enquiry and we hear of a social event for young people being organised by Glenswilly GAA:

On Wellness Wednesday we discuss exam stress and how to cope, the news on the scrapping of tax discs and Chris has business news: