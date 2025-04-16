Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Year on year increase seen in Donegal property prices

Property prices increased by 8% in the year to February across Ireland.

That’s down slightly on the rate of increase the previous month, which was 8.2%

Donegal is divided into three Eircode areas, that’s F92, F93, and F94, named Letterkenny, Lifford, and Donegal respectively.

The mean price of a property in the Letterkenny area increased by 13% to €235,167 from €207,545 in the space of one year.

Lifford’s average price rose by 12% meanwhile, from €166,261 to €186,352.

Finally, in the Donegal area, prices rose by 8%, in line with the national average, to €219,443 from €202,550.

The F93 Lifford eircode region ranked the 6th least expensive in Ireland.


