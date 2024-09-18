Business Matters, Ep 211: Finn Valley Voice newspaper reaches 30 years milestone

In this week’s Business Matters with Chris Ashmore, the focus of attention is the Finn Valley Voice newspaper in Ballybofey, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month.

The origins of the paper date back to June 1994, when then-president of the Chamber of Commerce, Susan McGonagle, had a simple but powerful idea – to set up a newspaper for the Twin Towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

The first issue came out in September of that year and initially it was just a monthly publication for the Twin Towns and surrounding areas.

Originally a FÁS scheme with Ethel Gordon as the supervisor, a core team was formed. Today, the Finn Valley Voice continues to thrive with a dedicated team that includes Rose McNamee, Cathy McShea, Mary Lambe, Ann Marie Sweeney, Pat Holland, and Chris McNulty, alongside the directors Celine McGlynn, Katherine McGovern, Eileen Griffin and Ann McMenamin.

But over the years it has grown and now has a team of ten.

Chris Ashmore paid a visit to their office as they held an open day to mark the occasion and to look back at the 30 years in business.