‘Another community has been shattered’ after fatal crash – Inishowen MD Cathaoirleach

The road between Clonmany and Ballyliffin remains closed this morning following a fatal crash yesterday evening which claimed the life of a pedestrian.

The man in his 80s was walking near Clonmany in the Annagh area when he was struck by a van at around 6:20pm.

He’s the third person to die on Donegal roads in less than two weeks.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash cam footage to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Jack Murray says the man’s family are in thoughts of the entire local community: