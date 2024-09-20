Dylan Browne McMonagle lands an 82/1 double at Naas

Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle had an 82/1 double at Naas yesterday, with wins on the 18/1 shot Call me Captain for trainer Natalia Lupini in an Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden race over seven furlongs and earlier on the 100/30 favourite Tommy McJohn in the five furlong TRM Calphormin Nursery Handicap for trainer Michael O’Callaghan.

This brough his tally to ten wins in the last fortnight.

Earlier this week Browne McMonagle had his 300th winner earlier this week and also had a group 1 winner at Champions weekend at the Curragh last Sunday.