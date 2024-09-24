Gardai investigate damage to cars in Letterkenny, Lifford and Portsalon

Gardai are investigating three incidents of damage to cars over the past number of days. The incidents happened in Letterkenny, Lifford and Portsalon.

The first incident happened in Portsalon on Friday night, September 20th, last between 8.15 and 8.45. A car was parked at the Pier between those times, and when the owner returned, they discovered that the sun roof had been smashed. Anyone who may have been in the area, or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Gardaí in Milford at 074-91-53060.

Gardaí in Lifford are investigating an incident in the early hours of Sunday September 22nd . Between Midnight and 9am, the rear window of a car parked at Bridge View Apartments was smashed. Anyone with information is asked them to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the Ros Suilighe area of Oldtown between 7.30 on Sunday night and 1 o’clock yesterday afternoon. A car parked along the road side had damaged caused to its rear passenger door, with gardai saying it appears to have been kicked.

Again, anybody who may have observed the incident or has relevant information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.