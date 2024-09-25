Children’s hospital and controversial bike shed to face seperate Oireachtas committees today

The latest delays to the National Children’s Hospital will be scrutinised today.

The Oireachtas Health Committee will hear claims the main contractor on the project – BAM Construction – has show complete disregard for sick children, young people and their families.

The Chief Executive of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board will outline how BAM has moved its completion date 14 times in the past 4 years.

Committee member Martin Conway is hoping they’ll get all the information they need:

Meanwhile, the details about the infamous bike shed are also to be revealed in Leinster House later.

Members of the OPW are due before the Finance Committee this afternoon to face questions on the project which cost €336,000

It’s emerged a third of the cost was spent on glass and steel for the structure and 11 thousand went on surveying the site.