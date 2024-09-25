Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Children’s hospital and controversial bike shed to face seperate Oireachtas committees today

The latest delays to the National Children’s Hospital will be scrutinised today.

The Oireachtas Health Committee will hear claims the main contractor on the project – BAM Construction – has show complete disregard for sick children, young people and their families.

The Chief Executive of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board will outline how BAM has moved its completion date 14 times in the past 4 years.

Committee member Martin Conway is hoping they’ll get all the information they need:

Meanwhile, the details about the infamous bike shed are also to be revealed in Leinster House later.

Members of the OPW are due before the Finance Committee this afternoon to face questions on the project which cost €336,000

It’s emerged a third of the cost was spent on glass and steel for the structure and 11 thousand went on surveying the site.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Election Profiles-Mary T sweeney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mary T Sweeney to contest General Election

25 September 2024
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Security alert leads to evacuations in Derry’s Carnhill

25 September 2024
Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children’s hospital and controversial bike shed to face seperate Oireachtas committees today

25 September 2024
camhs
News, Top Stories

Over 6,700 CAMHS appointments offered in Donegal in first eight months of 2024

25 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Election Profiles-Mary T sweeney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mary T Sweeney to contest General Election

25 September 2024
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Security alert leads to evacuations in Derry’s Carnhill

25 September 2024
Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children’s hospital and controversial bike shed to face seperate Oireachtas committees today

25 September 2024
camhs
News, Top Stories

Over 6,700 CAMHS appointments offered in Donegal in first eight months of 2024

25 September 2024
Litter Bin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to install additional litter bins in Ballybofey

25 September 2024
St-Josephs-660x330
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE quizzed on timelines for fire safety works at St Joseph’s Hospital

25 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube