Derry man jailed for use of encrypted criminal phone network

A Derry man has been jailed today for his use of an encrypted criminal phone network.

45 year old Joseph Dornan’s involvement in an international drug distribution network and movement of over £100,000 was uncovered after an examination of messages on EncroChat on mobile phones seized during the search of a property in Ahoghill.

He was sentenced today at Derry Crown Court to 44 months, half of which will be served in custody and half on licence.

Police have described today’s sentencing as a welcome milestone.