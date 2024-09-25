Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Over 6,700 CAMHS appointments offered in Donegal in first eight months of 2024

The HSE says over 6,700 appointments were offered under CAMHS, the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service in Donegal between January and August of this year.

The figures were given to Cllr Ciaran Brogan at this week’s meeting of the Regional Health Forum.

Cllr Brogan was told that 2,711 appointments were offered by the North Donegal Team based in Letterkenny, 2,563 through the South Donegal Team based in Donegal Town and 1,483 by the Inishowen Team based in Buncrana.

The HSE is stressing this does not mean all the patients were seen in the clinics, and the figures include a combination of clinic, home, peripheral clinics, school, online, telephone and other communications.

Officials said their current systems of 32 data collection have no means of counting how many service users are physically seen in every clinic setting. They added the figures do not include agencies such as Cunamh and Pneuma, and other community partners who see patients on behalf of CAMHS.

The reply concludes the majority of appointments are individual face to face sessions, however group therapy, family sessions and virtual sessions are also provided as well as on call out-of-hours service and liaison and consultation to hospital wards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Election Profiles-Mary T sweeney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mary T Sweeney to contest General Election

25 September 2024
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Security alert leads to evacuations in Derry’s Carnhill

25 September 2024
Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children’s hospital and controversial bike shed to face seperate Oireachtas committees today

25 September 2024
camhs
News, Top Stories

Over 6,700 CAMHS appointments offered in Donegal in first eight months of 2024

25 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Election Profiles-Mary T sweeney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mary T Sweeney to contest General Election

25 September 2024
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Security alert leads to evacuations in Derry’s Carnhill

25 September 2024
Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children’s hospital and controversial bike shed to face seperate Oireachtas committees today

25 September 2024
camhs
News, Top Stories

Over 6,700 CAMHS appointments offered in Donegal in first eight months of 2024

25 September 2024
Litter Bin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to install additional litter bins in Ballybofey

25 September 2024
St-Josephs-660x330
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE quizzed on timelines for fire safety works at St Joseph’s Hospital

25 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube