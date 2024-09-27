Shels go four points clear as Derry are beaten by Drogheda

Derry City have been beaten 2-0 by Drogheda United in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Weavers Park this evening.

The best chance of a cagey first half came just before the break when Derry ‘keeper Brian Maher made a brilliant save to make sure the sides remained level at the interval.

Drogheda took the lead on the hour-mark when James Taylor played Frantz Pierrot through on goal and the Haitian made no mistake as he coolly slotted past Maher.

The same double-act combined once again in the 70th minute as Taylor broke free down the right flank and squared the ball for Pierrot to hammer home his second of the game.

An Andrew Quinn own goal on 83 minutes gave the Candy Stripes hope of getting something from the game but Drogheda held on for all three points.

The result means Derry are now four points off league-leaders Shelbourne as Damien Duff’s side played out a scoreless draw with Sligo Rovers. Meanwhile, fellow title-chasers Shamrock Rovers fell to a shock 3-0 home defeat to St. Patrick’s Athletic.

In other results, Bohemians beat Dundalk 2-0 and Galway had a 2-1 away victory in Waterford.