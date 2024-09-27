Vote Tessio for Local Hero Wildcard Award

The final shortlist of six artists has been announced for the A New Local Hero, unfortunately Highland Radio’s selection, Derry duo ‘Tessio’ were unsuccessful at this point.

There is however the opportunity of a Wildcard Award, this is voted on by the fans and members of the public, offering another fantastic opportunity for ‘Tessio’.

On the night of the final anyone of the 20 finalists are still in line to be announced as The Wildcard Winner. This is based exclusively on public votes and the winner will receive a cash bursary of €2,500.

To vote for Tessio for the Wildcard Award, click on the link below and go to the bottom of the the article.

https://www.hotpress.com/music/a-new-local-hero-six-national-finalists-announced-for-live-event-at-the-academy-dublin-23051848