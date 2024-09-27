Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Vote Tessio for Local Hero Wildcard Award

The final shortlist of six artists has been announced for the A New Local Hero, unfortunately Highland Radio’s selection, Derry duo ‘Tessio’ were unsuccessful at this point.

There is however the opportunity of a Wildcard Award, this is voted on by the fans and members of the public, offering another fantastic opportunity for ‘Tessio’.

On the night of the final anyone of the 20 finalists are still in line to be announced as The Wildcard Winner. This is based exclusively on public votes and the winner will receive a cash bursary of €2,500.

To vote for Tessio for the Wildcard Award, click on the link below and go to the bottom of the the article.

https://www.hotpress.com/music/a-new-local-hero-six-national-finalists-announced-for-live-event-at-the-academy-dublin-23051848

 

 

 

 

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday September 27th

27 September 2024
mAGHeramason
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays expected in Magheramason tonight

27 September 2024
TESSIO
News, Top Stories

Vote Tessio for Local Hero Wildcard Award

27 September 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following Eglinton drug seizure

27 September 2024
