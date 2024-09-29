Cronin & Galvin win Irish Tarmac Rally Championship

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin have secured the 2024 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship after securing a 2nd placed finish in today’s Cork ’20’ Rally in their Ford Fiesta Rally 2.

Victory in Cork went to Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in their Skoda Fabia, who were the only crew in a position to potentially deny Cronin and Galvin the Tarmac Championship honours going into the event. The result left both crews tied on 100 points each, but it is Cronin and Galvin who take the title on a tie-breaker.