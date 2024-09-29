Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Cronin & Galvin win Irish Tarmac Rally Championship

Photo: RallyFish on Facebook
Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin have secured the 2024 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship after securing a 2nd placed finish in today’s Cork ’20’ Rally in their Ford Fiesta Rally 2.
Victory in Cork went to Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in their Skoda Fabia, who were the only crew in a position to potentially deny Cronin and Galvin the Tarmac Championship honours going into the event. The result left both crews tied on 100 points each, but it is Cronin and Galvin who take the title on a tie-breaker.
Cronin and Galvin laid the foundations for their Tarmac success with victories in the first two rounds in Galway and West Cork early in the season. They then finished second on the Circuit of Ireland, before a puncture on the Rally of the Lakes and an off on the Donegal Rally took the momentum out of their challenge. A win on the Ulster Rally swung the pendulum back towards them, and they headed to Cronin’s home county of Cork knowing that second to Devine and O’Sullivan would be enough to seal the title.
Matt Edwards and David Moynihan finished in third place in both the rally and the championship in another Fiesta, while Josh McErlean and James Fulton took fourth place in Cork, in preparation for their outing on the World Championship Central European Rally in three weeks time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man being questioned after Belfast carjacking

29 September 2024
b7a4add2-968e-11ed-92e8-0210609a3fe2
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays expected on main A5 road between Victoria Bridge and Newtownstewart

29 September 2024
Doctor In White Gown Holding Human Brain Model
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for “regional inequity” of neurology care services to be addressed in Budget

29 September 2024
money cash budget euro (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland not experiencing “economic bubble” ahead of Budget 2025

29 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man being questioned after Belfast carjacking

29 September 2024
b7a4add2-968e-11ed-92e8-0210609a3fe2
News, Top Stories

Traffic delays expected on main A5 road between Victoria Bridge and Newtownstewart

29 September 2024
Doctor In White Gown Holding Human Brain Model
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for “regional inequity” of neurology care services to be addressed in Budget

29 September 2024
money cash budget euro (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland not experiencing “economic bubble” ahead of Budget 2025

29 September 2024
iStock-1425232352
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish homes revealed to throw out 220,000 tonnes of food each year

29 September 2024
26/09/2024 Dublin, Ireland. Sinn Féin today launched the party’s Alternative Budget. The document was launched by Party President Mary Lou McDonald TD, spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD, spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform Rose Conway-Walsh TD and spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD, in the Irish Architectural Archive, Merrion Square. Photo shows: Mary Lou McDonald Photograph: Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mary Lou McDonald criticises Government handling of scoliosis crisis

29 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube