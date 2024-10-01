Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Budget 2025 – Key Points

Finance Minister Jack Chambers has unveiled the details of Budget 2025 in the Dail this afternoon.

The budget will include €8.3 billion of new money, a 6.9% growth on last year.

Key Points:

    • €3 billion infrastructure fund
    • €1 billion to Irish Water
    • €1.25 billion to the LDA
    • €750 million to Eirgrid
    • Main tax credits will increase by €125 on personal, employee and earned income
    • Higher rate of tax rises €2,000 to €44,000
    • USC will see the 4% rate reduced to 3%
    • Minimum wage to rise by 80c to €13.50 an hour from January 1st
    • Entry 3% rate of USC will rise to €27,000
    • A full time worker on the minimum wage will see their net income rise by €1,424 annually
    • Increase in the Carer Tax Credit by €150, single person child carer to increase by €150, incapacitated child credit by €300 and dependent relative credit to increase by €60
    • Blind tax credit to increase by €300
    • Inheritance tax increasing from €335,000 to €400,000 from a parent, €32,500 to €40,000 for Group B and €16,250 to €20,000 for Group C
    • The exception to allow employers to give employees vouchers or other non-cash rewards is increasing from €1,000 to €1,500 a year
    • Payments to women under the Cervical Check payment scheme will be exempt from tax
    • The relief on BIK for company cars is being extended for another year. It’s €10,000 on the original value of the car
    • The Help to Buy scheme is being extended until the end of the decade
    • Pre letting expenses relief for landlords being extended to the end of 2027
    • The 9% VAT rate on gas and electricity is being extended six months to 30th April 2025
    • Introduction of a partial exception for foreign dividends for companies. Increase in the first year of the R&D tax credit from €50,000 to €75,000
    • Doubling the Employment Investment Incentive from €500,000 to €1 million
    • Increasing reliefs on start ups for entrepreneurs
    • Increase the lifetime limit on gains for angel investors in innovative start ups from €3 million to €10 million
    • A new relief for expenses incurred with listing on the Irish or European stock exchange with a cap of €1 million
    • Tax credit on unscripted production at a rate of 20% on expenses of up to €15 million for the audio visual sector
    • €20 million for film productions under the 481 tax credit
    • Extension to 2027 of the general stock relief, stock relief for young trained farmers, stock relief for registered farm partnerships
    • Flat rate scheme for farmers being raised from 4.8% to 5.1%
    • There will be an option for farmers and others who might be impacted by the residential zoned land tax to apply for a 2025 exemption if they want the land re-zoned to reflect work carried out
