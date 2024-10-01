Budget 2025 – Key Points

Finance Minister Jack Chambers has unveiled the details of Budget 2025 in the Dail this afternoon.
The budget will include €8.3 billion of new money, a 6.9% growth on last year.
Key Points:
- €3 billion infrastructure fund
- €1 billion to Irish Water
- €1.25 billion to the LDA
- €750 million to Eirgrid
- Main tax credits will increase by €125 on personal, employee and earned income
- Higher rate of tax rises €2,000 to €44,000
- USC will see the 4% rate reduced to 3%
- Minimum wage to rise by 80c to €13.50 an hour from January 1st
- Entry 3% rate of USC will rise to €27,000
- A full time worker on the minimum wage will see their net income rise by €1,424 annually
- Increase in the Carer Tax Credit by €150, single person child carer to increase by €150, incapacitated child credit by €300 and dependent relative credit to increase by €60
- Blind tax credit to increase by €300
- Inheritance tax increasing from €335,000 to €400,000 from a parent, €32,500 to €40,000 for Group B and €16,250 to €20,000 for Group C
- The exception to allow employers to give employees vouchers or other non-cash rewards is increasing from €1,000 to €1,500 a year
- Payments to women under the Cervical Check payment scheme will be exempt from tax
- The relief on BIK for company cars is being extended for another year. It’s €10,000 on the original value of the car
- The Help to Buy scheme is being extended until the end of the decade
- Pre letting expenses relief for landlords being extended to the end of 2027
- The 9% VAT rate on gas and electricity is being extended six months to 30th April 2025
- Introduction of a partial exception for foreign dividends for companies. Increase in the first year of the R&D tax credit from €50,000 to €75,000
- Doubling the Employment Investment Incentive from €500,000 to €1 million
- Increasing reliefs on start ups for entrepreneurs
- Increase the lifetime limit on gains for angel investors in innovative start ups from €3 million to €10 million
- A new relief for expenses incurred with listing on the Irish or European stock exchange with a cap of €1 million
- Tax credit on unscripted production at a rate of 20% on expenses of up to €15 million for the audio visual sector
- €20 million for film productions under the 481 tax credit
- Extension to 2027 of the general stock relief, stock relief for young trained farmers, stock relief for registered farm partnerships
- Flat rate scheme for farmers being raised from 4.8% to 5.1%
- There will be an option for farmers and others who might be impacted by the residential zoned land tax to apply for a 2025 exemption if they want the land re-zoned to reflect work carried out