Budget 2025 to be presented this afternoon

A social welfare package of 2.7 billion euro will highlight one of the biggest Budgets in the history of the State.

Over 70s will be allowed to bring a friend on public transport for free under last minute plans.

Coalition party leaders signed off on the measures late last night ahead of a Cabinet meeting this morning.

In Jack Chambers’ first budget as Finance Minister, and the last of this coalition, there’s no shortage of cash to spend.

An unprecedented social welfare package is highlighted by 1.5bn in one off payments including two double social welfare payments and two double child benefit payments by Christmas.

One of the last measures agreed was a new pensioners pass allowing over 70s to bring a friend or loved one with them for free on public transport.

Core social welfare rates will rise by 12 euro a week while – Electricity credits totaling 250 euro will be paid in November and December.

The Green Party has secured a 420 euro baby boost payment of child benefit to new parents – and increases to maternity and paternity benefit.

The budget will also include free schoolbooks for all children, free hormone replacement therapy treatments, more staff for the International Protection Office, 1,500 new SNAs and up to 1,000 new gardaí.

On the tax side USC and income tax will be cut – but the VAT on the hospitality sector is staying at 13.5%

Duty will rise on cigarettes and there will be a new vaping tax, but alcohol is being left alone.

While plans for the Apple Tax money will also be revealed at 1pm today.