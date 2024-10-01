Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardai investigate criminal damage to business premises in Carndonagh

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an incident of criminal damage at The Diamond, Carndonagh between 6pm on Tuesday evening last the 24th of September,  and  9am on the Wednesday.

A rear window of a business premises was smashed, but no entry was gained to the building. We appeal to anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity in that area between those times to make contact with Buncrana Gardaí on 074-9320540.

Any relevant information can also be passed on to the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

drone
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking to locate missing drone

1 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 October 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI searches ongoing in Derry

1 October 2024
charlene anderson
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai investigating assaults in Letterkenny and Buncrana

1 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

drone
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking to locate missing drone

1 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 October 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI searches ongoing in Derry

1 October 2024
charlene anderson
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai investigating assaults in Letterkenny and Buncrana

1 October 2024
NF 2
Audio, Documentary, Playback

Natures Farmers Episode 2

1 October 2024
ballyshannon-garda-station-2-390x285
News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information regarding Mountcharles burglaries in August

1 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube