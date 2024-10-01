Gardai investigate criminal damage to business premises in Carndonagh

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an incident of criminal damage at The Diamond, Carndonagh between 6pm on Tuesday evening last the 24th of September, and 9am on the Wednesday.

A rear window of a business premises was smashed, but no entry was gained to the building. We appeal to anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity in that area between those times to make contact with Buncrana Gardaí on 074-9320540.

Any relevant information can also be passed on to the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.