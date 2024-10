Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating damage to six windows at a house in Benduff, Carndonagh between 10 o’clock on Friday September 20th , and 9 o’clock the following morning.

No entry was gained to the house, and gardai are urging anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity or vehicles in that area between those times to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.