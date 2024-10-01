Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí issue security advice to Donegal business oweners

Gardaí have issued advice to Donegal businesses to enable them to detect and prevent Organised Retail Crime.

They visited a number of business premises across the county last week as part of Operation Táirge.

Business premises require the following basic measures:

  • Intruder alarm systems should only be installed by persons who operate from an established business address that can be verified & registered with the P.S.A
  • These should also have a back-up signalling facility via GSM / Radio back up link in order that they can operate in the event of a telephone line outage
  • CCTV systems should only be installed by competent registered persons
  • Roof and attic spaces should have wire screening to prevent physical access and have monitoring capability by the alarm system
  • Roller shutters must be properly secured and if electrically operated have a remote power outage/kill switch
  • Lighting should operate internally in conjunction with alarm activation to draw attention to the premises
  • Safes should be securely mounted and have time locks fitted
  • Staff should be alert and report suspicious activity around the premises and be extra vigilant at opening and closing times & promptly report same

 

