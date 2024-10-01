Gardai renew appeal for information regarding Mountcharles burglaries in August

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information in relation to two burglaries that occurred in the area of Drumconnor, Mountcharles in the early hours of Monday the 12th of August. The two businesses in question, a garage and a car breakers are located in close proximity to one another.

A large amount of ‘Snap On’ and ‘Milwaukee’ hand and power tools and high end diagnostic equipment was stolen during the course of these burglaries. The ‘Snap On’ hand tools that were stolen (Pry Bars, Spanners, Ratchets) have a distinctive Green and Black colouring on their grips and the ‘Milwaukee’ power tools that were stolen (Hammer Drill, Impact Wrench, Grinder, Rivet Tool and Batteries) are all red and black in colour. The diagnostic equipment that was stolen is extremely specialized equipment and it can only be used by trained persons in the motor trade.

If anybody has come across these tools for sale at a market, online or by any means, gardai are urging them to make contact.

As part of the investigation into these incidents, gardai are anxious to speak to anybody who travelled on the N56 between Donegal Town and Inver between Midnight and 2am on Monday the 12th of August. There was heavy thunder and lightning that night and they hope this may jog a few memories. They are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a Toyota Avensis that was in the area of the N56 and the Milltown Bar around 1.20am on that morning. They believe that the driver of this car may be in a position to assist us with our investigation.

If anybody can assist with relevant information, they are asked them to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-9858530 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.