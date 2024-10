Gardaí in Milford are appealing for the assistance of the public in their attempts to locate a DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone that was reported as missing from Crohy Head, Dungloe, close to Crohy Head Sea Arch, on September 18th.

The drone was in a grey carry case along with the controller and batteries.

Gardai are asking anyone who comes across this type of drone for sale on a second hand basis to take note of the serial number if possible and make contact with Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.