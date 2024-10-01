Minister McConalogue welcomes ‘strong’ budget

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has welcomed today’s budget.
Budget 2025 includes €8.3 billion in extra spending and tax cuts.
Minister Charlie McConalogue says Budget 2025 is focused on addressing the cost of living crisis:
