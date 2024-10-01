Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI searches ongoing in Derry

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have been conducting two planned searches in Derry today in relation to an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity.

The searches are part of an investigation into a series of hoax bomb calls which targeted railway stations in England in April of this year.

Release in full –

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) are conducting two planned searches in Derry today, Tuesday, 1st October, in relation to an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity. 

Detective Inspector Walls said: “Today’s searches are part of an investigation working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) into a series of hoax bomb calls which targeted railway stations in England between 20th and 23rd April 2024. 

“These searches demonstrate our commitment to disrupting the activities of this small group of people who are intent on causing fear in our society.  As always, our priority is to protect communities and keep people safe from harm.

“I want to appeal to anyone who has information which could assist our investigation to contact us on 101 or online at psni.police.uk/report, quoting reference 1587 of 23/04/24.

“If you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

 

